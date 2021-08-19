Sunderland look set to sign left-back Niall Huggins from Leeds United.

Huggins, 20, is reportedly undergoing a medical with Sunderland ahead of his proposed move from Leeds United.

The Welshman will become Lee Johnson’s eighth signing after bringing in all of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Jacob Carney, Callum Doyle, Frederick Alves and Nathan Broadhead this summer.

It’d been a slow start to the summer for the Black Cats but as the transfer window draws into its final two weeks, Sunderland have put together a fairly impressive showing on the transfer front and Huggins looks just as exciting a signing as any.

A left-back by trade, Huggins graduated through the Leeds United academy and made his Premier League debut for the club last season having been capped for Wales’ U21 side as well.

Given his relative inexperience, Sunderland fans will know very little about Huggins but they can get a good glimpse of their imminent arrival below: