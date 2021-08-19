Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been critical of referee Steve Martin in his post-match press conference, after his side lost 3-2 to QPR on Wednesday evening.

Middlesbrough had seen the benefit of an early penalty and their opposition reduced to 10 men, but Warnock was still left infuriated at the final whistle.

The Boro boss approached Martin in the centre circle at full time to vent his frustration after Charlie Austin had planted an arguable headbutt on defender Grant Hall.

The referee had stopped the game to get attention to Hall, but there was no retribution for Austin, either yellow or red.

“I see Charlie Austin headbutt Grant Hall and nobody else sees it. It’s just amazing really,” said Warnock.