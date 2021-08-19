Middlesbrough manager slams referee after controversial Charlie Austin incident
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been critical of referee Steve Martin in his post-match press conference, after his side lost 3-2 to QPR on Wednesday evening.
Middlesbrough had seen the benefit of an early penalty and their opposition reduced to 10 men, but Warnock was still left infuriated at the final whistle.
The Boro boss approached Martin in the centre circle at full time to vent his frustration after Charlie Austin had planted an arguable headbutt on defender Grant Hall.
The referee had stopped the game to get attention to Hall, but there was no retribution for Austin, either yellow or red.
“I see Charlie Austin headbutt Grant Hall and nobody else sees it. It’s just amazing really,” said Warnock.
“I thought he headbutted him, when you look at the video it looks like a straightforward headbutt to me.”
Warnock revealed what the referee’s response was, with Martin claiming it wasn’t cynical and instead was a ‘clash of heads’.
“The referee said he saw it and thought it was a clash of heads. I think when you look at it it’s a little bit different.”
There could be retrospective action taken against Austin, although nothing has been reported as of yet.
Thoughts
Austin certainly looks at Hall before pushing his head towards the defender’s. It is easy to see why Warnock is frustrated with the decision and if a red card was shown to Austin, they would have been down to nine men and could have changed the game in Middlesbrough’s favour even more so.