Sunderland are poised to beat Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool to the signing of Niall Huggins from Leeds United.

Sunderland are close to getting the deal over the line and he is having a medical today, as per a report by Football Insider.

Huggins, who is 20-years-old, is set to become the Black Cats’ latest summer signing.

He has been the subject of interest from Championship duo Blackburn and Blackpool over recent times, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

However, Sunderland are now luring him down to League One.

Academy graduate

Huggins is from York and joined Leeds’ academy in 2009. He has since risen up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and has been a regular for the Whites at various youth levels in the past.

The left-back was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Leeds to date by Marcelo Bielsa in a fixture against Arsenal in February.

They are now cutting ties with him and have given him the green light to make the move to the North East.

Fits the bill

Sunderland have been after a new left-back to boost their defensive options and Huggins fits the bill for Lee Johnson’s side.

He is a young and has the potential to develop in the future.

The Black Cats will be eager to get this one over the line today and cheer up their fans after their loss to Burton Albion last time out.