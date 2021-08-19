Former Derby County and Luton Town man Jacob Butterfield is still training with League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers continue to let the midfielder train with them despite the new season being underway, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side have made it clear that the remaining trialists are unlikely to be offered contracts at this stage.

Nevertheless, they are still providing players like Butterfield the chance to keep sharp.

Wellens has said: “It’s the same situation as it was before. We don’t have anything to give them at the moment but in terms of our training numbers they’re really helping.”

He added: “We’ve been honest with them. There’s nothing there at the moment but if something changes and we do get some money freed up then there might be something we can do.”

Aussie spell

Butterfield, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent having last played in Australia for A-League side Melbourne Victory.

He was released by Luton Town at the end of the 2020/21 season and subsequently made the move down under.

Experienced

Butterfield is an experienced player in this country and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

He had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town before signing for Derby County in 2015.

He scored nine goals in 89 appearances in all competitions during his spell at Pride Park and also had stints out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

Butterfield left the Rams on a permanent basis a couple of years ago and has since played for Luton and Melbourne.