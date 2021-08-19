Fulham are yet to agree a fee with Swansea City for Matt Grimes, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Not offered enough yet https://t.co/kFEBE0uPi2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 18, 2021

Fulham haven’t meet Swansea City’s valuation for the midfielder yet.

Nixon says the Cottagers have not offered enough for him so Marco Silva’s side will have to cough up more money if they are to lure him to Craven Cottage before the end of the transfer window.

Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion have been mentioned as suitors as well as Fulham over recent times, as reported by Football Insider.

Key player for the Swans

Grimes, who is 26-years-old, has played for Swansea in all of their opening games so far this season.

He has been a key player for the Welsh side over recent seasons and helped them reach the Championship Play-Offs in both of the past two campaigns.

Swansea signed him in 2015 after he caught the eye playing in League Two at Exeter City.

Career so far

He rose up through the academy with the Grecians and went on to make 62 appearances for their first-team before his move to Wales.

Grimes had loan spells away at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town during his first few years with the Swans before breaking into their first-team during the 2018/19 season.

What next

Fulham are keen but are yet to agree a fee with Swansea with the clock ticking to the end of the window.