Sheffield United are ‘looking into a deal’ for Adlene Guedioura, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Guedioura, 35, is currently a free agent after leaving Slavisa Jokanovic’s previous club Al-Gharafa.

The Algerian is formerly of the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough, having last played in England in a second spell with Forest between 2017 and 2019.

Now though, Nixon says that Blades boss Jokanovic is looking into a potential deal for the free agent:

Sheff U. Jokanovic looking into a deal for old boy Adlene Guedioura. Man of many clubs. Forest. Palace. Last seen in Qatar at his old team. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2021

The French-born midfielder began his career in the lower leagues of France, moving to England in 2010 to join Wolves from Chaleroi.

Since, Guedioura has chosen to represent Algeria at international level and has amassed an impressive 63 caps to date, with two goals to his name.

He was brought to Watford on loan by Jokanovic in 2014 and later made his stay permanent. Jokanovic then brought him to Al-Gharafa in 2019 where he spent two seasons before being released this summer.

Now a free agent, the Sheffield United boss could be about to sign him for a third time in his career.

An underwhelming signing?

The Blades have got off to a torrid start under Jokanovic. They’re yet to pick up their first Championship win under their new boss and they’re yet to score in the league, so links with a 35-year-old free agent midfielder might not be the most pleasing for Blades fans at this point.

Guedioura is undeniably experienced having played in both the Premier League and Championship with various clubs but at 35, and coming off the back of two seasons in Qatar, he might not be the signing that changes the tide at Bramall Lane.