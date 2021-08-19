Middlesbrough lost for the first time this season at the hands of Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Middlesbrough had won one and drawn one going into the game, an identical record to QPR. The home side had gone 1-0 up from an Uche Ikpeazu penalty but were pegged back after Jonny Howson put through his own net just after half-time.

Two minutes later the visitors were down to ten men after Moses Odubajo was shown a red card. But this didn’t effect Mark Warburton’s side as expected.

Lyndon Dykes put QPR in front six minutes later, before Matt Crooks got Boro back on level terms with 20 minutes to go. But Neil Warnock’s side were pegged back again, as Chris Willock netted QPR’s third goal of the game in what proved to be the match winner.

One player came under fire from Middlesbrough fans in particular for his performance. Captain Jonny Howson had an evening to forget, with his own goal setting the tone for his performance across the 90 minutes.

Many Middlesbrough fans reacted to the defeat, singling out Howson for criticism.

Middlesbrough’s midfield duo of Howson and Paddy McNair were tarred with the same brush. With many calling for change when they face Derby this weekend.

Thoughts

McNair and Howson played in front of the back four against QPR but Warnock will presumably look to change things around for the trip to Derby. Sam Morsy is available and offers more discipline in the centre of the pitch. I would expect the Egyptian to replace Howson at Pride Park.