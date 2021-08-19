Middlesbrough lost for the first time this season at the hands of Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Middlesbrough had won one and drawn one going into the game, an identical record to QPR. The home side had gone 1-0 up from an Uche Ikpeazu penalty but were pegged back after Jonny Howson put through his own net just after half-time.

Two minutes later the visitors were down to ten men after Moses Odubajo was shown a red card. But this didn’t effect Mark Warburton’s side as expected.

Lyndon Dykes put QPR in front six minutes later, before Matt Crooks got Boro back on level terms with 20 minutes to go. But Neil Warnock’s side were pegged back again, as Chris Willock netted QPR’s third goal of the game in what proved to be the match winner.

One player came under fire from Middlesbrough fans in particular for his performance. Captain Jonny Howson had an evening to forget, with his own goal setting the tone for his performance across the 90 minutes.

🔴 QPR are level. Jonny Howson puts the ball into his own net. It's #Boro 1 #QPR 1 (48') — BBC Sport Tees (@BBCTeesSport) August 18, 2021

Many Middlesbrough fans reacted to the defeat, singling out Howson for criticism.

Negatives: Howson had the worst game he's played for us. Lumley beaten far too easy at the near post. Positives: Isaiah Jones doesn't half put himself about. Matt Crooks finally we have goals from midfield. — Some Footy Stats (@SomeFootyStats) August 18, 2021

Middlesbrough’s midfield duo of Howson and Paddy McNair were tarred with the same brush. With many calling for change when they face Derby this weekend.

Howson and McNair very poor for me supposed to protect the back four. McNair not a midfielder Warnock said it himself last year and howson just too old and whats happened with Morsy? Wingbacks, Jones, Crooks and Uche very impressive. — Lee (@Lkapoor7) August 18, 2021

Howson and McNair having awful games here again. Howson is having a shocker. #utb #boro — Russ (@iRussJ) August 18, 2021

I’ve seen boro lose a lot of football games, that’s up there with the most baffling Midfield and defence turned to custard after the red card Lumley and howson least said the better man — Blain (@blainalllinson) August 18, 2021

Howson had pints before this game #Boro — The Fresh Prince 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) August 18, 2021

The fact that Howson saw 60 minutes of that game is incredible, the fact he finished it shows Warnock either doesn't watch the game or is clueless. Had a chance to change things and did little or nothing, jokes in pressers can't keep overshadowing poor decisions in game #Boro — Andrew (@wheatmann5477) August 18, 2021

be a few players getting a warnock rinser! howson at front of que. Still dunno how we managed to totally throw that game away — Ian O'Neill (@lisbonfoxy) August 18, 2021

Howson has past it I feel. Had another nightmare again tonight. #boro — Matty Carson (@matty_carson) August 18, 2021

Thoughts

McNair and Howson played in front of the back four against QPR but Warnock will presumably look to change things around for the trip to Derby. Sam Morsy is available and offers more discipline in the centre of the pitch. I would expect the Egyptian to replace Howson at Pride Park.