QPR have joined the race to sign Watford striker Andre Gray on loan this month, reports Football Insider.

Gray, 30, has been given the green light to leave Watford this month according to Football Insider, who’ve linked QPR alongside Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the race to sign the Jamaican international who was also linked with West Brom and Swansea City earlier this week.

Formerly of the likes of Luton Town, Brentford and Burnley, Gray has struggled since making his 2017 switch to Vicarage Road having scored just 19 league goals in four seasons with the Hornets.

After their promotion to the Premier League last time round, the striker now looks to be on the verge of leaving and QPR are one of five teams in the running.

Brentford past

Gray joined Brentford from Luton Town in 2014. He’d go on to score 17 goals in his first season playing for the Bees in the Championship before being sold on to Burnley soon after the start of the following season.

But it was current QPR boss Mark Warburton who brought Gray to Brentford. The former Bees boss was the man who signed and sold Gray during his time at Brentford and now he could sign him for a second time in his career should he bring him to QPR.

Do QPR need another striker?

The R’s have a pretty potent attack with the likes of Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes, and Chris Willock filling in up top regularly too.

Gray though is a different kind of striker, especially compared to the likes of Austin and Dykes – he’s more of a direct forward in that he’ll run in behind defences and look to unsettle defenders with his speed.

If the money is right for QPR then it could be a really keen squad addition and given Gray’s previous ties with Warburton, it could be exactly what the Watford man needs to give his career a lift.