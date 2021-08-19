Bournemouth are ‘poised’ to sign Gary Cahill on a free transfer, reports Bournemouth Echo.

Cahill, 35, is set to join up with Scott Parker on the South Coast following his release from Crystal Palace.

The former Chelsea and England man has become an in-demand name of late, with newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City having also been closely linked with the centre-back.

But it looks like Bournemouth who are set to win the race for this signing.

In a career which has spanned 17 years, Cahill has represented all of Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea and Crystal Palace, racking up 563 appearances at club level and scoring 45 goals in all competitions.

He’s also racked up 61 caps for England and he’ll undoubtedly bring a huge amount of experience and leadership to Bournemouth’s ranks, as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League under Parker.

The former Fulham boss has got off to a good start in charge of his new club, picking up seven points from his opening three Championship games in charge to find his side in an early top-six position.

Up next for the Cherries is a home clash against Blackpool this weekend. It’ll be another good test of Bournemouth’s mettle under Parker but it’s unclear right now whether Cahill will sign in time to feature this weekend – nevertheless, it looks a really shrewd signing from the Championship club, and it’s one that could really help them on their way back to the top flight.