Sheffield United were thumped 4-0 at West Brom last night, as Slavisa Jokanovic’s search for a first win in charge of the Blades goes on.

Sheffield United are yet to win a game and yet to score a goal in the Championship under Jokanovic. His side were humbled at The Hawthorns last night and here we look at three Blades who let the Serb down last night:

Michael Verrips – WhoScored rating 4.34

The Dutchman stepped into the no.1 spot for Sheffield United last night, with Aaron Ramsdale closing in on his move to Arsenal.

But he was deemed at fault for a couple, if not most of the Baggies’ goals last season – he didn’t look assured at all for the Blades, failing to command his box well enough and failing to close down the likes of Alex Mowatt who scored West Brom’s third.

It could be a tough season for Jokanovic if he keeps Verrips as his no.1 keeper.

John Fleck – WhoScored rating 5.83

Fleck is usually one of Sheffield United’s more consistent performers but he really struggled to get into the game last night.

He came back into the side after being an unused substitute v Swansea City in the previous game but was deployed on the left-side of midfield, where he failed to really have an impact as United were dominated by West Brom.

The midfielder is one of Jokanovic’s best options and he needs to figure out a way of getting the best out of him, whilst also keeping the likes of Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood in the side.

David McGoldrick – WhoScored rating 6.19

The striker missed arguably Sheffield United’s best opportunity of the season so far to get score the Blades’ first goal.

He could’ve pulled one back for United last night but fired his one-on-one wide of the goal, looking isolated up front all night alongside Billy Sharp who started for the second game running.

Times are hard for United and Jokanovic really needs to find a formula that works.