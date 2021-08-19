Charlton Athletic could do with some more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic have made a slow start to the new season and need more quality in their ranks.

Here are five players who the Addicks should sign-

Josh Sims

He is a free agent after being released by Southampton at the end of last season and would give Charlton more competition and depth in attacking areas.

The winger spent last term in League One on loan with Doncaster Rovers.

Viv Solomon-Otabor

The former Birmingham City man is available for nothing with his contract at Wigan Athletic expiring at the end of last season.

He impressed for the Latics and helped them survive under Leam Richardson.

Dan Crowley

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Nigel Adkins’ former club Hull City and helped the Tigers win the League One title.

Crowley, who is 24-years-old, was released by Birmingham at the end of June and could be worth a gamble on a free transfer.

Connor Mahoney, Millwall

The former Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth winger struggles for game time with Millwall in the Championship and only has a year left on his contract there.

Charlton should consider trying to bring him in on loan to add more quality in attacking areas.

Owen Dale, Crewe Alexandra

The Addicks have already lured Charlie Kirk away from the Railwaymen but could they raid the Cheshire side again?

Dale, who is 22-years-old, would be another ideal signing and scored 12 goals in all competitions last season.