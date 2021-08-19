Sheffield United will need to find a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale before the end of the transfer window.

Their current number one is being thrown a Premier League lifeline by Arsenal.

One player the Blades could look at signing is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Christian Walton.

The stopper is down the pecking order with the Seagulls and has got experience of playing in the Championship.

Read: Sheffield United see move for ex-Leeds United man fall through

Ready to be a number one again

Walton, who is 25-year-old, spent the season before last as Blackburn Rovers’ number one and made 46 appearances for the Lancashire side under Tony Mowbray.

He had previously been the first choice on loan at Wigan Athletic for two years before his spell at Ewood Park.

Career to date

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

Walton has only played six times for the Premier League club though and has also been loaned out to Bury, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town in the past.

Read: Sheffield United target has been offered all over by Manchester United

What next

Whoever Sheffield United sign as their next goalkeeper has big shoes to fill with Dean Henderson and Ramsdale standing before them.

Walton would be a shrewd addition for the Yorkshire club and will feel he has a point to prove that he does deserve more game time at Brighton.

The Blades are in need of more signings after their poor start to the season.