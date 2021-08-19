Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed that two players are currently having medicals at the club, when speaking in his post-match press conference.

Middlesbrough succumbed to their first loss of the season on Wednesday evening, losing 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers. Goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks for the home side weren’t enough as they were pegged back by Mark Warburton’s side, even with 10 men.

After the game Warnock spoke openly about his side, and revealed there may be two new additions soon.

“I wouldn’t have thought there’ll be a couple done before the end of the week, although there are a couple of lads that are having medicals,” he said.

Middlesbrough face Derby at the weekend at Pride Park, but won’t be able to call upon the two new signings.

“I can’t see us getting them through in time for the weekend though, there’s too many little bits and bobs still to do.”

Who could the two unnamed players be?

Warnock had previously revealed that a ‘left-sided player’ was close to signing. In recent weeks they have been linked to Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell, as well as Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen. Therefore, the two aforementioned players could be having medicals.

Equally, Middlesbrough are looking into a striker option. Andraz Sporar was reportedly ‘heading to England’ earlier this week to complete the move to Middlesbrough and he could be finalised shortly.

Who have Middlesbrough signed already?

Middlesbrough have had a busy summer so far, signing a total of eight new players. After releasing several first-team players in the summer and loanees returning to parent clubs, Boro are in need of an overhaul.

They have signed Joe Lumley, Luke Daniels, Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba, Matt Crooks, Martin Payero, Sammy Ameobi, and Uche Ikpeazu. But Warnock is looking for more before the transfer deadline rolls around.