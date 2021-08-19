Former Bournemouth skipper Tommy Elphick has announced his retirement.

The centre-back is hanging up his boots, as per a report by The Argus.

Elphick, who is 33-years-old, is calling it a day having last played for Huddersfield Town before being released at the end of June.

He racked up 392 appearances in his career and chipped in with 16 goals from defence.

Staying in the game

Elphick has said “I shall be staying in the game. I need to be out on the grass coaching and having some sort of influence day to day. I’m looking forward to that new chapter.

“I’ve always thought my life in football would be 30 or 40 years rather than a 15 or 20-year playing career.”

Career

The defender started out at Brighton and Hove Albion and moved to Bournemouth in 2012.

He went on to become a huge player for the Cherries and helped them rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

Aston Villa came calling in 2016 and he went on to play 50 times in all competitions for the Midlands club.

Recent spells

He had an impressive loan spell at Hull City during the 2018/19 season under Nigel Adkins and played 18 times for the Tigers before Villa decided to recall him.

Elphick also had a stint away at Reading before spending the past two years on the books at Huddersfield.

He has now retired and says he is looking to make a name for himself in the coaching world.