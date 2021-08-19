Sheffield United’s move for former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Viera is off.

Sheffield United were hoping to seal a deal to sign the Sampdoria man on loan for this season.

However, the proposed move has now collapsed, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Viera, who is 23-years-old, travelled to England to complete the transfer but the Blades will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements now.

Read: Sheffield United target has been offered all over by Manchester United

Their boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, said this after their 4-0 defeat to West Brom last night: “It is definitely off. We expected he could be available soon but we needed to wait for him longer and we took the decision to look for another option looking forward.”

What next for Viera

The ex-England Under-21 international moved to Sampdoria in 2018 for a fee of around £6 million and has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

However, he appears to have fallen out of favour and was loaned out to Hellas Verona last season.

Read: Player released by Sheffield United on radar of Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough

He will now have to look somewhere else for a new club with a move back to the Championship to Sheffield United off.

Career so far

Viera joined Leeds as a youngster in 2015 and made his first-team debut a later in a Championship fixture against QPR.

He went on to become a key player for the Whites and played 71 times for the Yorkshire outfit before being lured away to Italy.