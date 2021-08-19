Bournemouth are in talks with Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers.

Bournemouth are in discussions over a possible loan-to-buy deal for the youngster, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Rogers, who is 19-years-old, has been identified by the Cherries as a replacement for Villarreal-bound Arnaut Danjuma.

The Daily Mail’s report says he has been the subject of enquries from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest him in over recent times, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

However, Bournemouth are now looking to swoop in and lure him down south.

Hit at Lincoln

Rogers impressed on loan at Lincoln City last season scored six goals in 28 games in all competitions to help them get to the Play-Off final.



Career to date

He rose up through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and played once for their first-team in an FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

Rogers was then snapped up by Manchester City and has since been a regular for their development squad.

The teenager was given the green light to leave on loan at Lincoln last term and grasped that opportunity with both hands.

Where now



Bournemouth are looking to beat Nottingham Forest, Blackburn and Palace to his signature.

He would be a shrewd addition for Scott Parker’s side, especially on a deal with a view to a permanent move as he has got a bright future ahead of him in the game.