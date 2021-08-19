Nottingham Forest suffered a third consecutive 2-1 league loss on Wednesday evening at home to Blackburn Rovers.

After a goalless first half at the City Ground, former Nottingham Forest man Daniel Ayala sent the visitors into a 1-0 lead just after the half time interval.

Forest equalised on the 69th minute with new signing Philip Zinckernagel grabbing a goal before Darragh Lenihan put Blackburn Rovers back in front with four minutes left to play.

Just moments before the full-time whistle, right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul.

When the game ended, there was a bellowing of boos around the City Ground and some fans were chanting for past manager Sabri Lamouchi to return.

Following the match, many Nottingham Forest fans took to Twitter to vent their growing frustration towards manager Chris Hughton.

Here is what Nottingham Forest fans had to say about Hughton on Twitter:

We now know why Brighton sacked him, even after keeping them in the Premier League – has shot his bolt. Not the Newcastle or Brighton version that we were hoping for. Hasn’t improved 1 single player. Tactics & substitutions are woeful.#NFFC @georgeharbey @BBCRNS @nottmtails — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) August 18, 2021

10k forest fans singing “you don’t know what you’re doing” at hughton Followed by “ Sabri Lamouchi, he hates the Leicester he hates the derby Forest are magic” 😳 #NFFC — Jamie (@Jamief_12) August 18, 2021

Think time is up for Hughton. It's not just these first few games and granted we unbalanced but I just haven't seen him positively effect this squad and the talented players we do have. He is a year in charge. Let's get this new era on the road with positive/adaptable coach. — Grant (@Grantnffc1) August 18, 2021

Yep, sorry but he's gotta go now!……. 👋#nffc — Simon Holbrook (@SBH1978) August 18, 2021

Chris Hughton living on a 7 year ago CV #nffc — Tom Picker (@NFFC_No1Fan) August 18, 2021