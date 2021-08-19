Nottingham Forest suffered a third consecutive 2-1 league loss on Wednesday evening at home to Blackburn Rovers.

After a goalless first half at the City Ground, former Nottingham Forest man Daniel Ayala sent the visitors into a 1-0 lead just after the half time interval.

Forest equalised on the 69th minute with new signing Philip Zinckernagel grabbing a goal before Darragh Lenihan put Blackburn Rovers back in front with four minutes left to play.

Just moments before the full-time whistle, right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul.

When the game ended, there was a bellowing of boos around the City Ground and some fans were chanting for past manager Sabri Lamouchi to return.

Following the match, many Nottingham Forest fans took to Twitter to vent their growing frustration towards manager Chris Hughton.

Here is what Nottingham Forest fans had to say about Hughton on Twitter: