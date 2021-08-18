Middlesbrough take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this evening, where both sides will be hoping for a win which could take them up into the automatic promotion spots.

Middlesbrough and QPR have four points after two games. The Teessiders picked up a draw against league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage on the opening day, before beating Bristol City at home last weekend.

QPR opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Millwall and got their first win of the season against Hull on Saturday.

Who will be absent for Middlesbrough tonight?

Middlesbrough boss Warnock confirmed they will be without Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore who both have muscle injuries. The duo played in Boro’s opener at Fulham but weren’t involved against Bristol City.

Longer-term absentees include Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Marcus Browne. Both Ameobi and Browne are expected back in the squad later in the year, whereas Fisher sustained a ‘freak injury’ which is likely to keep him out until next season.

How will Middlesbrough line up tonight?

Here’s how we expect Middlesbrough to line up v QPR later this evening:

Lumley

Dijksteel

Hall

Fry

Bola

Howson

McNair

Spence

Crooks

Jones

Ikpeazu

We expect Neil Warnock to keep a winning team the same. However, he could be tempted into bringing in Martin Payero for his full debut after impressing from the bench against the Robins. But with Crooks netting his first in a Boro shirt, he will likely keep his place.

Similarly, Sam Morsy could return to the starting eleven, although McNair and Howson look to be the preferred holding midfield duo.

One player who will come back into the squad is Chuba Akpom. The striker has been self-isolating and is now back in contention. However, he does lack match fitness but should return to the bench to provide cover for Uche Ikpeazu up front.