Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed midfielder Jean Michael Seri wants to stay at Craven Cottage, stating he has been impressed by the 30-year-old.

Since joining Fulham back in 2018, Jean Michael Seri hasn’t quite had the impact they would have hoped when bringing him to England from French side OGC Nice.

The Ivorian has spent time on loan with Galatasaray and Bordeaux in recent seasons, limiting him to only 38 games for Fulham in three years.

However, it has now emerged that Seri looks set for a stay at Craven Cottage as Marco Silva looks to fire the Cottagers back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking with West London Sport, Fulham boss Silva revealed Seri is keen to stay with the Championship club after an impressive pre-season.

The Portuguese boss added that he the midfielder has to improve his fitness if he wants to play 90 minutes, hinting that he sees an important role in the starting 11 for the player.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Since I arrived at the club I have spoken with him and I was clear with him.

“He had a very good pre-season and has really impressed me in all the games he has played so far. He is still working hard to keep his place in the starting 11 but I am really happy with him.

“In the next few games he will improve his physical condition, he needs to play 90 minutes regularly to become fitter.

“He wants to stay and hasn’t told me anything otherwise.”

With Seri in Silva’s plans for the 2021/22 campaign, it will be interesting to see if he can play an influential role in their bid to bounce back to the Premier League.

Competition for places

Silva operates with two defensive midfielders, with Seri, Josh Onomah and Tyrese Francois deployed in those roles so far.

Andre Zambo Anguissa and Harrison Reed, who both started frequently last season, are also options in midfield, so competition for a starting spot will be strong.

Seri will have to be strong to hold down a spot in Silva’s starting 11, with options aplenty in the middle of the park.