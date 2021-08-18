Sunderland are interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, according to an exclusive report by the Roker Report.

Sunderland are said to be exploring the possibility of re-signing the Italian stopper.

Mannone, who is 33-years-old, currently plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The Roker Report suggests nothing is imminent at this stage but discussions have been held between the two parties and he is keen on a return to the Stadium of Light.

Previous spell

Mannone played for Sunderland from 2013 to 2017 and made 80 appearances for the North East club in all competitions. He was part of their side who reached the League Cup final during his second year at the club.

He left in 2017 for Reading and has also played for Minnesota United and Esbjerg fB before moving to Monaco last year.

Will he join?

This would be some signing if Lee Johnson was able to lure Mannone back to the club in League One.

He is not Monaco’s first choice and is mainly used for back-up with the French side which may be why he is open to a move back to England.

Mannone is likely to be on high wages which could prove to be a sticking point.

What would he offer to Sunderland if he joined?

There no doubt that Mannone is a top quality goalkeeper and he would inject some serious pedigree into Sunderland’s ranks if he came back.

Their current goalkeeping options are Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson and they would certainly have their work cut out competing for the number one spot if he signed.