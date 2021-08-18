Bournemouth are not pursuing a move for Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker is not on Bournemouth’s radar at the moment despite reports elsewhere linking him, according to reporter Kris Temple on Twitter (see tweet below).

🍒 A couple of other #AFCB transfer updates for you: • #MCFC look set to hold on to striker Liam Delap until January at least. • #PUFC striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is not on the club’s radar, despite reports elsewhere linking him. Likely to be another incoming this week — Kris Temple (@kristemple) August 18, 2021

Clarke-Harris, who is 27-years-old, has played in all three of Peterborough’s games so far this season and has chipped in with a couple of assists.

He still has three years left on his contract at London Road and Darren Ferguson’s side will not want to lose him between now and the end of the window.

No Bournemouth move

Bournemouth are believed to be in the hunt for some more signings over the next 12 days with Temple suggesting there is likely to be another incoming this week.

However, the Cherries are not in the hunt for Clarke-Harris as Scott Parker looks elsewhere for reinforcements.

Prolific

Clarke-Harris joined Peterborough last summer after firing 27 goals in 49 games for Bristol Rovers over the previous season-and-a-half and has carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Posh.

He bagged 33 goals in all competitions to fire Ferguson’s men to help them gain promotion to the Championship last term.

The attacker has also previously played for the likes of Coventry City, Rotherham United and MK Dons.

What next

The fact Bournemouth aren’t trying to sign him is a boost to the Posh’s hopes of keeping hold of him.

Most signs point towards Clarke-Harris staying in this window unless someone pays big money.