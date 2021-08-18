Cardiff City plan to keep hold of Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town-linked Mark Harris, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City’s attacker has been targeted by the League One duo over recent times.

However, the Bluebirds intend to keep him despite considering loaning him out.

Harris, who is 22-years-old, has made three appearances so far this season and is in Mick McCarthy’s plans.

Staying put

The Cardiff boss has said: “We talked about it, we considered it. Whether he would benefit from being a sub here, certainly training everyday with us benefits him. But I’ve decided Marley Watkins won’t be staying with us and we will be using our youngsters.

“Mark Harris, Rubin Colwill, Chanka Zimba if he gets there, Isaak Davies when he gets back and the lads we have got here. And I’m happy with them.”

Career to date

Harris has been on the books at Cardiff for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has made 23 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions so far and has chipped in with three goals.

Loan spells away

The Bluebirds loaned him out for the first time to Newport County and he scored three times in 20 games for the Exiles during the first-half of the 2018/19 season.

He then spent the remainder of that campaign with fellow League Two side Port Vale.

Wrexham then lured him to the National League and he played 28 times for the non-league outfit.

Cardiff kept Harris last term and appear to be doing the same again this time around despite interest from Fleetwood and Rotherham.