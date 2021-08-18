Blackburn Rovers are said to be considering alternatives in their hunt for a new striker, with Lancs Live stating a deal for Southampton’s Michael Obafemi is looking increasingly unlikely.

Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers following Adam Armstrong’s move to Southampton.

However, it is said that the striker is taking his time regarding a decision about his future, with other sides also keen. Fulham and Bournemouth have both been mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, with Lancs Live stating Blackburn are pursuing other options as their Obafemi pursuit falters, here are three striker options Tony Mowbray should consider swooping for:

Adam Idah – Norwich City

The 20-year-old striker is one of the Canaries’ top prospects but could find himself down the pecking order somewhat at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke has star man Teemu Pukki and new signing Josh Sargent at his disposal up front. Jordan Hugill is another option at striker and with Norwich often only operating with one striker, Idah’s game time could be limited.

Given that he is highly regarded at Carrow Road, it could be a difficult one to pull off, but it could be worth an effort.

Dion Charles – Accrington Stanley

Northern Ireland international Dion Charles starred for John Coleman’s side last season, seeing him linked with a jump up to the Championship.

However, a move has failed to materialise, but Blackburn should look at giving him the chance to make the step up.

Charles, 25, managed 20 goals in 49 outings last season. Also, not only can he play at centre-forward, but he can also feature out wide if needs be, just as Armstrong used to do for Mowbray’s side.

Aaron Connolly – Brighton and Hove Albion

Probably the most ambitious of the three, Aaron Connolly would be an impressive acquisition for Blackburn.

The 21-year-old was in and around Graham Potter’s side last season, featuring 17 times in the Premier League. He only managed two league goals but was only involved from the start on nine occasions.

Rated at £6.3m on Transfermarkt, Connolly would likely be the most expensive of the three. However, it would be a statement signing as Mowbray looks to find his replacement for Armstrong.