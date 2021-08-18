Cardiff City man Marley Watkins will not be staying beyond the end of his short-term deal, Mick McCarthy has confirmed.

Earlier this month, Marley Watkins joined Cardiff City in one of the more bizarre transfers of the summer.

The 30-year-old attacker put pen to paper on a short-term deal, keeping him with the Bluebirds until the end of August.

Described as a “trial” period, Watkins has featured once for the Championship side, scoring a brace in a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over League Two new boys Sutton United.

Now, with Watkins’ deal expiring at the end of the month, Mick McCarthy has confirmed his stance over a potential extension for the forward.

As quoted by Wales Online, McCarthy has confirmed that the club will not be extending Watkins’s stay beyond the end of the month.

Instead, he confirmed that the club will be putting faith in their young players, rather than keeping the former Bristol City man.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve decided Marley Watkins won’t be staying with us and we will be using our youngsters.

“Mark Harris, Rubin Colwill, Chanka Zimba if he gets there, Isaak Davies when he gets back and the lads we have got here. And I’m happy with them.”

What next for Watkins?

McCarthy’s announcement confirms that Watkins will be on the hunt for a new club once again.

He became a free agent at the end of last season following his departure from Ashton Gate and now, he will be available on a free transfer once more.

The one-cap Wales international has plenty of experience of the Football League and Scotland, proving to be a standout player in stints with Barnsley and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.