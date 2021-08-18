Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has emerged on Wales’ radar after his strong start to the season, it has been revealed.

While Huddersfield Town have endured a mixed start to the campaign, winner Sorba Thomas has thoroughly impressed for the Terriers.

The 22-year-old was a constant threat in their season opener against Derby County, providing the assist for Naby Sarr’s equaliser.

While their clash with Fulham was a day to forget, Thomas was the provider again for Matty Pearson’s goal in their 5-1 defeat to Marco Silva’s side. He impressed again at the weekend vs Preston North End, providing to be a danger on the wing.

Now, BBC Sport has stated Thomas’ performances have caught international attention.

After it emerged that the former Boreham Wood star is eligible to play for Wales, it is said that manager Rob Page has the Huddersfield ace on his radar.

When will Wales announce their next squad?

The next round of international fixtures takes place at the start of September, with Wales facing Finland, Belarus and Estonia.

Page will confirm his squad next week, so it will be interesting to see if Thomas can land a spot.

Up next for Thomas and the Terriers

Carlos Corberan will be hoping their number 16 can continue his strong start to the campaign when they face Sheffield United at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town head into the game sitting in 15th, while the Blades currently occupy 20th. However, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have a game in hand and come up against West Brom on Wednesday night.