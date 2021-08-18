Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has stated he has “no idea” about rumours of Nottingham Forest’s bid for defender Tom Holmes.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to bring Tom Holmes to the City Ground before the end of the month.

Football Insider stated earlier this week that Forest had firmed up their interest with a £1.5m bid for the central defender, with Chris Hughton in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Now, insight from Reading’s side has emerged, with manager Veljko Paunovic opening up on the links.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, Paunovic has remained coy on the speculation linking Holmes with Nottingham Forest.

The Royals boss has stated he has “no idea” about any rumoured bid, before refusing to comment further. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I have no idea about that, so no comment.”

With Paunovic remaining tight-lipped amid the rumoured interest in the 21-year-old, it will be interesting to see if anything materialises regarding a potential deal before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Holmes’ impressive breakthrough

Last season, the young defender made an impressive breakthrough into Paunovic’s senior side.

Across all competitions, the Royals academy graduate managed 40 appearances across all competitions, featuring at both right-back and centre-back.

The player’s stance

As per Berkshire Live, Holmes is keen to put pen to paper on a new deal with Reading, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

With Forest looking to lure him to the City Ground but Reading hopeful of securing a fresh contract for Holmes, it awaits to be seen what comes of the links in the coming days and weeks.