QPR travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side will look to continue their unbeaten start to season when they face a familiar face in Neil Warnock.

His Boro side are also unbeaten in their opening two games of the season having overcome Bristol City last time out, and it should be a fiercely compeitive match at the Riverside tonight.

Who will be absent for QPR tonight?

Sam Field is a longer-term absentee for QPR and so too is Luke Amos, though he’s nearing his return to action after a long time out with an ACL injury.

Warburton has also confirmed that Sam McCallum won’t be travelling to Middlesbrough tonight, but the R’s boss is hopeful that Charlie Austin will return after he missed the weekend win over Hull City.

How will QPR line up tonight?

Here’s how we expect QPR to line up v Middlesbrough later this evening:

Dieng

Wallace

Barbet

De Wijs

Dickie

Odubajo

Johansen

Dozzell

Chair

Austin

Dykes

We expect to see a largely unchanged side form the one that beat Hull City but after some more time coming off the bench in the Championship, Andre Dozzell could make his full league debut for the R’s with a starting spot tonight.

With Austin expected to return as well, he’ll no doubt partner Lyndon Dykes up front – the Scot got off the mark with his first goal of the season v Hull.

Middlesbrough v QPR is another exciting Championship fixture to watch out for, and the winner could really start to assert themselves as challengers for promotion.