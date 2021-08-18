Bristol Rovers have failed with a swoop for Gillingham striker John Akinde after the player turned down the chance to join the Gas.

With Brandon Hanlan attracting interest from Lincoln City, Brett Pitman sidelined and Aaron Collins not quite fully fit, Bristol Rovers are eyeing attacking additions before the end of the month.

Joey Barton has former Fleetwood Town man Harvey Saunders available, but amid the ongoing speculation regarding Hanlan, the Gas could do with another striker.

Now, it has emerged the club made a swoop for Gillingham’s John Akinde, only for the striker to turn it down.

As quoted by Kent Online, Gills boss Steve Evans confirmed Akinde opted against joining the League Two side after it became an option.

Here’s what Evans had to say on the matter:

“There’s a couple of lads who have had options to go.

“John Akinde’s had an option to go to Bristol Rovers and turned the move down. That’s up to John, that’s his family’s decision.”

The report adds that Akinde is keen to stay in the South East, also stating that National League side Southend United are keen.

With Akinde rejecting a move to the Memorial Stadium but Gillingham keen to offload him before the end of the month, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Previous Bristol Rovers stint

While on the books with Bristol City, Akinde linked up with the Gas on loan in 2010, spending half a season with the club.

Across 15 games for the club, the 32-year-old failed to find the back of the net but chipped in with two assists before returning to the Robins.