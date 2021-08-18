Sunderland are in advanced talks with Leeds United over a deal for Niall Huggins, according to reports.

Leeds United are reportedly willing to listen to both loan and permanent offers for Wales youth international Niall Huggins this summer, with Blackburn Rovers said keen.

The 20-year-old has emerged on Tony Mowbray’s radar as he looks to bolster his full-back options before the end of the month.

However, it seems a new club has entered the fray, with Football Insider stating Sunderland are in discussions over a deal for Huggins.

Football Insider states that advanced talks are taking place as the Black Cats look to bring the Leeds United prodigy to the Stadium of Light.

The report states that after “extensive talks” over a potential permanent deal, a six-figure fee could be agreed.

As Sunderland look to seal a swoop for the Leeds youngster, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out, with Blackburn also looking at a move.

In comparison

Sunderland are in the market for additions at both left-back and right-back.

Interestingly, Huggins can play on both sides, providing cover for both Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin.

Similar to Cirkin, most of the Welsh youngster’s experience of the game so far has come in youth football, so it would be interesting to see how he would fare in League One if a move to Sunderland was to go through.

As well as O’Nien, Huggins can also play in midfield as well as at full-back, so he would provide Lee Johnson with further versatility.

Time is ticking

Now less than two weeks away from deadline day, Johnson will be determined to further bolster his ranks before the end of the month.

Full-back is one area Sunderland could do with adding to before the end of the month, so it will be interesting to see how their chase for Huggins ends.