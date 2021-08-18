Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma is set to join Spanish outfit Villarreal, as per Sky Sports.

Danjuma, 24, is set to sign for Villarreal in a deal worth up to £21.3million according to Sky Sports.

The Dutchman shone for the Cherries in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals in his 35 league outings as his side reached the play-offs.

He’s been heavily linked with a move away from the English south coast all summer but now he’s sealed his transfer exit, with Sky Sports saying that the Spanish side have ‘agreed’ a deal with Bournemouth to sign Danjuma.

Great Scott

Danjuma’s exit has been brewing all summer and coming within two weeks of the closure of the summer transfer window leaves Scott Parker with a void to fill.

The Dutchman has been absent from Bournemouth’s start to the season but despite his absence, Parker has guided the Cherries to two wins from two in the league, with a trip to Birmingham City on the cards tonight.

But that £21.3million transfer fee for Danjuma is impressive from Bournemouth’s perspective and fans, and Parker too, will no doubt be hoping that part of that can be reinvested in the side before the end of this month.

Good ebening, Arnaut

Joining Villarreal will see Danjuma link up with former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The Spanish coach has been in place at the club since July 2020 and last season won the Europa League, beating Arsenal in the semi-finals and Manchester United in the final – Emery’s fourth Europa League win as a manager.

Danjuma’s addition to the squad will give the Spanish side a certain degree of dynamism up top – he can be prolific from both a wide or central positions, and he proved just how clinical he is in front of goal in the Championship last season.

A quality player who Bournemouth fans will surely wish well for the future.