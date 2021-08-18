Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a move for Boavista right-back Reggie Cannon, according to reports.

Cannon, 22, was first linked with a move to England last summer when Barnsley were said to have the full-back on their radar.

However, the Tykes missed out on a deal, with the U.S. international linking up with Portuguese outfit Boavista instead.

Now, it has emerged that Cannon is fielding interest from the Championship once again, with Nottingham Forest now reported to be eyeing up a move.

As per The Telegraph, Forest have lodged an enquiry regarding a potential move for Cannon.

It is said that the “ambitious” approach isn’t the only sign of interest from England, with Premier League sides also aware of Cannon.

After a successful first season in European football, in which he helped keep 10 clean sheets in 33 outings for Boavista, it will be interesting to see if speculation regarding interest from England develops into anything more serious in the final weeks of the window.

What would Cannon bring to Forest?

Cannon’s speed is one of his standout attributes, providing a physical option at right-back or right wing-back.

He is also a defensively sound player, but also looks to overlap and charge beyond the wingers before looking to deliver into the box.

Forest’s current options at right-back

As it stands, Chris Hughton has Jordi Osei-Tutu, Jordan Gabriel and Carl Jenkinson as options on the right-hand side of defence.

Gabriel has attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Blackpool and Sunderland, while Jenkinson has been told he can leave, so another addition could be needed before the end of the month.