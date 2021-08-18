Rochdale will travel to Northampton Town this weekend with a depleted squad after four positive Covid-19 cases in the club’s camp.

New signing, George Broadbent will become the fourth Rochdale player to self-isolate, joining team mates Conor Grant, Jimmy McNulty and Aidy White.

Broadbent started in Saturday’s draw against Scunthorpe but was absent last night against Forest Green Rovers.

It’s a big loss for Rochdale, who have struggled since their relegation to League Two, picking up just one point from their opening three matches.

Manager Robbie Stockdale spoke to The Northampton Chronicle about the situation; “Unfortunately, earlier in the week, in isolated circumstances, they all came back with positive tests at home.

“The medical department has been fantastic with our protocols and we’ve been getting tested daily, so we’ve been ticking every box possible.

“In terms of those three players, they’re going to be missing for another couple games each.”

The loss of White and McNulty has prompted a change in system for Stockdale, opting for three defenders at the back instead of the usual four.

Last time out, the Dale lost 2-1 against early league leaders Forest Green Rovers, and face an equally daunting trip to Sixfields to face 4th-place Northampton Town on Saturday.

Rochdale will be without the quartet for Saturday’s game, with the following weekend’s fixture against Colchester United the nearest opportunity for any of the four to feature.