Barnsley duo Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare are ‘not fit yet in the view of Markus Schopp’, reports Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley have endured a mixed start to life under Schopp. They’ve claimed four points from their opening three games of the season, having lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town last night.

The Tykes though made a handful of keen signings in the summer, two of them being Belgian duo Iseka Leya and Oulare.

But neither have made their league debut for the club as of yet and O’Kane has provided some insight as to why:

No VISA or work permit issues for Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare. They are just not fit yet in the view of Markus Schopp.

Of course it’s far from ideal that they can’t play straight away.

Will ask Schopp more tomorrow on press conference. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) August 18, 2021

The striking duo arrived in pre-season. They’re two marquee signings but their current absence is a hindrance for Schopp, whose side have managed just two goals in their three Championship outings so far.

The Austrian manager becomes yet another face in the Oakwell dugout succeeding the likes of Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael before him – the latter heading for West Brom over the summer after his impressive maiden season in charge of the Tykes.

Replacing the Frenchman was always going to be a difficult task, and it’s coupled with losing previous CEO Dane Murphy who’s since headed for Nottingham Forest.

Weekend in west London

Barnsley featured last night and now they have a few days to recover in time for what will be a difficult trip to west London to face a rampant-looking QPR side this weekend.

They thumped Hull City 3-0 at the weekend and travel to Middlesbrough tonight.

Hopefully Schopp will share some more insight into the situations regarding both Oulare and Leya Iseka before this weekend – they’re two promising players and they could be exactly what Schopp needs to get Barnsley firing like they were last time round.