Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is attracting interest from Premier League duo Southampton and Norwich City, according to reports.

The former Manchester City starlet has played every minute of the season so far as Marco Silva enjoys a strong start to life with Fulham.

Adarabioyo was a mainstay in the Cottagers’ starting 11 last season, playing 34 times across all competitions.

Now, it has been claimed that the 23-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League, with top-flight duo Southampton and Norwich City both said to be eyeing up a deal.

As per a report from The Express, the Saints have entered the race for the Fulham centre-back.

Norwich were first said keen on Adarabioyo back in June, and it seems the Canaries are maintaining their interest as Daniel Farke eyes potential additions at the back.

It is said that Adarabioyo’s contract has a release clause in it, with the fee being “in the region of £10m”.

A promising season ahead

After impressing in the Premier League despite Fulham’s struggles, Adarabioyo will be looking to enjoy a successful 2021/22 campaign.

The commanding central defender performed well alongside Joachim Andersen, so it comes as little surprise to see him attracting top-flight interest.

The situation at Craven Cottage

As one of the Championship’s more well-off sides, Fulham shouldn’t be under any pressure to offload Adarabioyo. He also only penned a three-year deal last summer, meaning that they are at no risk of losing him for nothing for a while yet.

However, with a release clause in his contract, Silva and co could face a fight on their hands to keep Adarabioyo if Southampton and Norwich firm up their interest with a swoop.