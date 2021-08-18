Derby County travel to Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Wayne Rooney takes his Derby County side to the Humber this evening, to face a Hull City side who’ve proved indifferent so far in the Championship.

They won their opening day game emphatically against Preston North End before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at home to QPR last weekend, with Derby County having claimed just the one point from their opening two fixtures.

Another important game for both sides as they look to rack up some early points.

Which players will be absent for Derby County tonight?

Colin Kazim-Richards is the latest injury concern for the Rams – the Turk was stretchered off in the second half of his side’s weekend defeat v Peterborough United, with Krystian Bielik and Jason Knight two long-term absentees for the Rams.

Lee Buchanan is also a doubt for tonight’s game having missed the start of the season so far with a thigh injury.

How will the Rams line up tonight?

Despite having some key players ruled out, Derby have welcomed in both Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock this week and they’re both eligible to feature tonight.

Here’s how we expect Derby County to line up v Hull City this evening:

Roos

Forsyth

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Shinnie

Bird

Morrison

Lawrence

Sibley

Baldock

It’s a largely unchanged side from the one that almost conquered Posh at the weekend. Kelle Roos is a contested name but seems to be Rooney’s no.1, and the ex England striker could bring both Jagielka and Baldock into the frame straight away to give his side some much-needed experience.

Elsewhere, we expect Louis Sibley to start following his impressive cameo v Peterborough.

Derby really need to get a win under their belts but against a Hull City side who’ll be looking to take advantage of a struggling Rams side, it’s going to be tough.