Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma will fly to Spain in the coming hours to complete a move to La Liga side Villareal, it has been revealed.

Arnaut Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move away from Bournemouth following their failure to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A host of top-flight sides were said keen on the flying Dutchman, with Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Ham among those mentioned as potential suitors.

However, it has now emerged from trusted Sky Sports News reporter Fabrizio Romano that a move to Spain is on the cards.

As revealed on Twitter by Romano, Europa League champions Villareal have agreed a deal to bring Danjuma’s time with Bournemouth to an end.

It is said that the Cherries will receive £20m for Danjuma, who has agreed a five-year deal with Villareal.

A new challenge

After stating earlier this summer that he feels he has “outgrown” the Championship, it will be interesting to see how Danjuma fares in La Liga.

The Lagos-born winger starred in the second tier last season, netting 17 goals and providing eight assists in 37 outings across all competitions.

Where does this leave Bournemouth?

Scott Parker has fared well without the 24-year-old star so far, remaining undefeated in three competitive games so far.

In Danjuma’s absence, young Jaidon Anthony has made a good impression on the left-wing.

The 21-year-old has managed two assists in as many Championship games, so it will be interesting to see if the academy graduate maintains his spot in the starting 11 or if Parker looks to use the incoming £20m to find a replacement for Danjuma.