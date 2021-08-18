Middlesbrough have confirmed goalkeeper Sol Brynn has joined Scottish Championship side Queen of the South on a season-long loan deal.

Middlesbrough brought in Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers as their first summer signing, and added Luke Daniels to their ranks soon after. Both Lumley and Daniels are expected to be first and second choice for the current campaign.

Youngster Brad James is expected to be third choice behind the duo, with Dejan Stojanovic set to depart this summer.

Brynn is yet to make his senior debut for Middlesbrough, but he is a key part of their academy setup. He is a regular for the sides’ youth team in the Premier League 2.

Boro boss Neil Warnock expressed his intention to loan out the club’s youngsters this summer. This is in a bid to get regular playing time under their belts and gain vital experience.

The Teessiders have a positive relationship with Queen of the South after Isaiah Jones’ loan spell there last season. The winger has since returned to Middlesbrough, impressed in pre-season and has been given a first-team chance. Brynn will be hoping to achieve a similar feat when he joins up with the Scottish side this week.

Thoughts

Brynn was touted as making a break into the first-team picture this season, but the arrivals of Lumley and Daniels have scuppered that for the time being. A loan spell away from the Riverside will certainly benefit all parties and I expect Brynn to be involved in the senior Boro set up in the not too distant future.