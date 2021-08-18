Salford City have signed Tyreik Wright on loan from Aston Villa.

Salford City have bolstered their attacking options by luring the winger to the North West on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Wright, who is 19-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan in League Two with Walsall.

He joined the Saddlers in the January transfer window and went on to make 21 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three assists.

New move

Aston Villa have now given him the green light to head out on loan again.

Wright is pleased to have linked up with Salford: “I’m absolutely delighted [to sign], it’s a big club, big ambitions for the season, absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started!

“It’s kind of a new group so it’s going to take a while to gel together but the ambition for the season is definitely to get promoted.”

He also had some kind words to say about Walsall: “I loved my experience at Walsall, I played out of position too so it’s a different kind of experience for me, and what I’ve learned is that it’s a very physical league, demanding as well, and there’s no easy game here.

Career to date

Wright started his career in his native Ireland with local side Lakewood before moving over to England in 2018 to join Villa.

He has since been a regular for the Midlands side at youth levels and is still awaiting his first senior appearance for Dean Smith’s side.

Nevertheless, he gained experience at Walsall last term and will do the same with Salford now.