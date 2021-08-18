Leyton Orient have brought in Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Norwich City.

Leyton Orient have bolstered their attacking options by luring the youngster to Brisbane Road for the season, as announced by their official club website.

Omotoye, who is 18-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Swindon Town in League One.

He joined the Robins in the January transfer window and went on to make seven appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions.

Earned his move

Omotoye has been on trial with the O’s over recent weeks and has done enough to earn a loan move to Kenny Jackett’s side.

He has said: “I’m delighted. I’ve been here for a few days and now I’m just raring to go. I’ve had a few sessions with the team and got to know the gaffer wants us to play. The goal is to get into that Norwich squad, so, I’ll do everything I can while I’m here to make that happen.”

He has been given the number 17 shirt by Orient.

Career so far

Omotoye started his career in non-league at Cray Wanderers before Norwich lured him to Carrow Road. He signed his first professional contract with the current Championship table toppers in October 2019.

The ex-Belgium youth international has since extended his stay until 2024.

He has made four first-team appearances for the Canaries so far and has been shipped out on loan again now after spending time with Swindon last term.