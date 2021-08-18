Former Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale boss John Askey has returned to Macclesfield in a short-term mentoring role (see tweet below).

Macclesfield FC are delighted to announce that John Askey has agreed to join the Club in a short-term mentoring role. Full story 👇https://t.co/XuxtJ02Crp pic.twitter.com/veBkd4qzWm — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) August 17, 2021

Askey has linked up with the new Macclesfield club to help assist manager Danny Whitaker.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since leaving Port Vale in January.

He has now returned to Macc for the time being and will be looking to help them rise out of the North West Counties League.

Read: Player released by Shrewsbury Town misses out on non-league move

Macclesfield legend

Askey spent his whole playing career with the Silkmen and went on to manage them for five years from 2013 to 2018.

He guided the Cheshire outfit to the National League title before landing the Shrewsbury Town job.

However, he lasted just five months with the Shrews in League One.

Port Vale appointed him in February 2019 and he went on to win 37.4% of games in charge at Vale Park.

Read: Shrewsbury Town bring in striker

New role for the time being

Askey is now back at his beloved Macclesfield on a short-term basis.

He will be lending his experience to Whitaker for the time being and it may just be until he gets another job.

Macc have a few ex-Football League players playing for them these days such as Kieran Kennedy, Alex Bruce and James Berry.

They are currently joint top of the North West Counties League alongside Wythenshawe Town and have averaged 2,000 fans for home games so far.