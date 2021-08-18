Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says the club are looking at a lot of players.

Charlton Athletic’s manager says it is obvious that they are in need of some more signings, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks lost 2-1 to MK Dons last night meaning they have picked up just one point from their opening three games of the new season.

They have 12 days left of the transfer window to further bolster their ranks.

More on way?

Adkins spoke about their plans after the defeat to the Dons yesterday: “There’s a lot of players that we’ve been looking at and a lot of players that we admire and a lot of players that we’ve got 12 days left of the transfer window for.

“It’s obvious that we need to bring more players in to help the honest, hard-working players that we’ve got who tonight have unfortunately have got on the wrong end of the result.”

Charlton have been linked with a move for free agent winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, who has previously played for Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers.

Adkins refused to give anything away in regards to him: “He’s a player that I’m aware of. He did very well when he was at Aston Villa and England. Answering your question, there’s a lot of players that we like out there. So, who knows.”

Signings so far

Charlton have delved into the transfer market to sign six players so far this summer. Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Sean Clare, George Dobson and Charlie Kirk have all come through the entrance door and are expected to be joined by a few more before the end of the month.

Next up for the Addicks is Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday and they will be keen to bounce back from last night’s disappointing loss.