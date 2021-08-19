Fulham are closing in on the signing of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Muniz, 20, has been an in-demand name during this summer transfer window. The attacker has only been in the Flamengo first-team for two seasons but already he looks to be packing his bags for England.

Both Fulham and Middlesbrough have been closely linked with Muniz but it seems like Fulham have won this race – Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier this week to confirm that Muniz was heading for Craven Cottage after completing the necessary paperwork.

He’ll become another marquee signing for Whites boss Marco Silva who brought in Harry Wilson from Liverpool on a permanent deal earlier in the summer window, and Muniz will be joining an exciting attacking side.

In Silva’s early days in charge of Fulham, the club seem to have a definite philosophy about them – high-pressing and fast-paced attackers, scoring plenty of goals and ultimately winning games.

After an opening day draw v Middlesbrough, Fulham picked up their first win of the Silva era with a 5-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town before putting in am impressive display at Millwall last night to claim a 2-1 win.

Where and indeed when Muniz will slot into proceedings at Craven Cottage remains to be seen though. He’s obviously still a young player making a brave switch to England at such a young age, but he’s clearly got the capabilities and Silva will be hoping to nurture his talent effectively as to not falter it.

So what can Fulham fans expect from their imminent arrival? Here’s a short highlights video of Muniz which showcases his talents and skills: