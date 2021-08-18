Middlesbrough are interested in Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen, according to a report from Netherlands news outlet Voetbal International.

Middlesbrough are looking to both the European and South American market in order to snap up bargain players.

Martin Payero has already joined from Argentina, whereas Sporting Lisbon forward Andraz Sporar looks set to arrive on a season-long loan in the coming days.

Another player they have set their sights on is Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen, who ‘may be preparing for a departure’ from his current club according to the report.

He has been offered a new deal at the Eredivisie side, but has ultimately rejected the approach.

Since making his debut for Vitesse in 2015 aged 17 he has gone on to play 99 times in the Dutch first division, scoring 13 goals; all of which have come for Heerenveen.

Do Middlesbrough need a winger?

The simple answer is yes, and that is mainly due to Middlesbrough allowing many wingers to leave the club this summer.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson were allowed to depart at the expiration of their contracts, whilst Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano’s re-joined their parent clubs after their loan deals ended. Hayden Coulson has also been allowed to leave on loan, joining Ipswich Town for the season.

They have signed Sammy Ameobi after his release from Nottingham Forest, but he has yet to play for his new team, either in pre-season or in the regular season.

Thoughts

At just 21 years old, van Bergen is a player that not only will slot straight into the first-team and provide a short-term option, but also a longer-term option too.

With the winger rejecting a new deal at Heerenveen and nearing an exit, Boro could capture the player in a cut-price deal.