Preston North End suffered yet another league defeat last night away to Huddersfield Town.

An own goal from Sepp Van Den Berg was the difference between the two sides in what was a close game lacking any real quality.

Preston have lost their opening three league games which sees them rock bottom of the Championship table with 0 points.

The main talking point from the Preston fans was not the performance of the team, it was the actions of the club captain Alan Browne after the match which left the fans both disappointed and furious.

After the full time whistle blew, Browne and the rest of the team were booed by the travelling Preston fans which led to Browne having an altercation with the Preston fans and having to be led away by Paul Gallagher.

