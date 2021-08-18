Preston North End suffered yet another league defeat last night away to Huddersfield Town.

An own goal from Sepp Van Den Berg was the difference between the two sides in what was a close game lacking any real quality.

Preston have lost their opening three league games which sees them rock bottom of the Championship table with 0 points.

The main talking point from the Preston fans was not the performance of the team, it was the actions of the club captain Alan Browne after the match which left the fans both disappointed and furious.

After the full time whistle blew, Browne and the rest of the team were booed by the travelling Preston fans which led to Browne having an altercation with the Preston fans and having to be led away by Paul Gallagher.

See what these Preston fans had to say about Browne’s actions post-match below:

Anyone defending that performance tonight’s need to take a good look at themselves. And @Alan__Browne coming over at the end looking all shocked at the fans reaction also need to look at himself been shocking since he signed his new contract!!! #goingdown — Daniel Moss (@mo55y86) August 17, 2021

Browne starting on PNE fans has me in pieces — Jim 🇨🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BrfcJimbo23) August 17, 2021

Getting really toxic now. Browne getting stick for coming to acknowledge fans; he didn't like it. Gally telling him to keep his chin up. Some boos. A shame. Going to get worse. Frankie hung to dry; yet who will sign for him? No pace, creativity, quality. Need a win fast. #pnefc — Sam Wilkins (@wickedwilk) August 17, 2021

Browne is no captain of mine #pnefc — Keats (@KeatonFisher19) August 17, 2021

Bang out of order from @Alan__Browne…club captain? Take it on the chin. You’ve had a bad start to the season. Captain should not kick off with the fans! — Adam Newsham (@Newsh95) August 17, 2021

Time for a new captain. Alan Browne can’t handle it. Kicking off at fans after what we just had to endure #pnefc — Josh McLoughlin (@Josh_McLoughlin) August 17, 2021