Yeovil Town have signed Adi Yussuf following his departure from Blackpool, as announced by their official club website.

The National League side have boosted their attacking options by luring him to Huish Park on a free transfer.

Yussuf, who is 29-years-old, was released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

He joined the Seasiders in 2019 from Solihull Moors but didn’t end up making an appearance over the past two years.

Loan ranger

Instead, the attacker spent time away from Bloomfield Road on loan at Solihull, Boreham Wood, Wrexham and Chesterfield.

Yeovil have now swooped in for him and he has said: “I’m really excited, I can’t wait to play in front of all the fans. We’ve got a good squad here that should be competing so I’m looking forward to it.”

Career to date

The Tanzania international has had a well-travelled career to date after rising up through the academy at Leicester City.

He left the Foxes in 2011 on a permanent basis for Burton Albion before embarking on spells at Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town and Barrow.

The striker then enjoyed the best form of his career at Solihull after going there in 2018 and scored 26 goals in 67 games to earn his move to Blackpool.

New club

Yussuf’s time with the Tangerines didn’t really work out in the end but he will be excited to find a new permanent home with Yeovil now.