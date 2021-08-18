Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to offload Preston North End loan man from last season Jayson Molumby, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order with Graham Potter’s side in the Premier League.

Nixon says he will be leaving the Seagulls before the end of the transfer window.

Molumby, who is 22-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Preston.

He joined the Lilywhites in the January transfer window and ended up playing 16 times in all competitions.

Hit at Millwall

The Republic of Ireland international spent the season before last with Millwall and was a key player for the London club.

Molumby rocked up at the Den as an unknown quantity in July 2019 but ended up playing 40 games in all competitions.

He has been on the books at Brighton since 2015 and has played five times for their first-team.

However, it looks like he will be heading out the exit door again soon.



What next

There is just under two weeks left of the transfer window and it will be interesting to see where Molumby ends up going.

He would be a shrewd addition for a Championship side who are still in need of midfield reinforcements.