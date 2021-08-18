Reporter Alan Nixon says that Sheffield United target Amad Diallo has been ‘offered all over’ by Manchester United (see tweet below).

Manchester United are looking to loan out the young winger to get more first-team experience.

Nixon confirms that Sheffield United are interested in getting him before the end of the transfer window.

However, the Blades could face some competition for his signature.

Bright future

Diallo, who is 19-years-old, only moved to Manchester United in October last year and has made eight appearances for their first-team in all competitions this then.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Atalanta and played five times for the Serie A side at senior level.

They are offering him to various clubs right now for him to get some regular game time under his belt this season to help his development.

Will the Blades get him?

Sheffield United have made a slow start to the season and take on West Brom tonight as they look to get their first league win under Slavisa Jokanovic.

You can’t judge much after two games as they will still be getting to grips with life back in the Championship.

However, fans could start to grow frustrated if they don’t get anything tonight and the potential addition of Diallo would give the team more quality gong forward.

It is a story to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.