Wrexham have signed former Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones.

Wrexham have brought in the veteran on a one-year deal in a player-coach capacity, as announced by their official club website.

Jones, who is 36-years-old, last played for Oldham Athletic but was released last year.

He is now back where it all started for him at the Racecourse Ground.

Read: Player released by Sheffield Wednesday finds new club

Jones has said: “I’m delighted, I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been great getting back into training. The style we train in and the tempo really suits me. It’s something I’ve been used to at a lot of clubs I’ve been at and that really suits my game.”

Career to date

Jones started out in the academy at Wrexham before moving on to Manchester United.

He then had permanent spells at Derby County and Wolves before Wigan Athletic came calling in 2011.

The ex-England youth international spent a couple of years on the books at the DW Stadium and was out on loan at Blackburn Rovers when they won the FA Cup.

He left the Latics for Burnley and spent three seasons at Turf Moor before Sheffield Wednesday snapped him up in 2016.

Jones played 66 times for the Owls and helped them get to the Championship Play-Offs twice.



Read: Wigan Athletic transfer latest

New club

Wrexham are looking to get promoted back to the Football League this season and Jones’ experience will be invaluable for them in the National League.