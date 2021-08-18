In a night of few positives for Ipswich Town, Kyle Edwards really stood out on his first start as the Tractor Boys suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Cheltenham Town.

Ipswich took the lead in the 9th minute via Matt Penney’s long range effort and the away side seemed certain to make it two when Macauley Bonne lobbed the Cheltenham keeper and seemed to be staring down the barrel of an open goal, but ultimately ended up missing the target.

Ipswich would rue their missed chances when William Boyle equalised on the 62nd minute and Callum Wright took advantage of poor defending in the 81st to give the hosts the lead.

Although a disappointing result for the team, Edwards and the Ipswich fans will be more than delighted with his performance.

The 23-year-old showcased some amazing trickery and left Cheltenham players embarrassed with his pace in what was a terrific debut – see what these Ipswich fans had to say about him on Twitter:

Kyle Edwards is one hell of a player Ben. About 40 of us @itfcsouthwest here…🤍💙 — Paul Simcox (@PaulSimcox5) August 17, 2021

kyle edwards is the messi of league one 😍 #itfc — hannatt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@danhannatt) August 17, 2021

Kyle Edwards is everything we’ve been missing for years. What a player #itfc — liambrunning (@liambrunning2) August 17, 2021

Kyle Edwards for Ipswich is a baller. — Charlie G (@charliegfbtl) August 17, 2021

Don't get carried away Don't get carried away Don't get carried away KYLE EDWARDS WORLD CLASS!!!!!!!!#itfc — Luke Hudson (@LukeHuddyHudson) August 17, 2021