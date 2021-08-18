Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna could emerge back on the radar of Rangers, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Huddersfield Town could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder between now and the end of the transfer window.

Bacuna, who is 24-years-old, only has a year left on his contract with the Terriers after they exercised a one-year extension this summer.

Rangers have been linked with a move for him before and could reignite their interest now.

Key player

Bacuna joined Huddersfield in 2018 on an initial three-year deal from FC Groningen.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in Bacuna’s first season at the club but he has since impressed for them in the Championship.

He has managed 12 goals in 107 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions since his move to England.

Bacuna, who is the brother of Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna, started his career at Groningan and broke into their first-team as a youngster before making 93 appearances.

This would be a decent addition for Rangers if they were able to lure him up to Scotland over the next couple of weeks.

Huddersfield won’t want to lose him but they are in a tricky position. If they don’t cash in on him now or in January then they run the risk of losing him for nothing in June next year .